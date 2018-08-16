25,000 Pounds of Pet Food and Supplies Donated to Local Shelters

SPRINGFIELD — Big Y Foods announced that the company’s fourth annual “May is Pet Month” initiative has resulted in donations of close to 25,000 pounds of pet food and supplies to 45 different local animal shelters.

The program, which ran in all 70 Big Y markets from April 26 through May 30, encouraged shoppers to purchase food and other supplies for a local shelter as part of the company’s ongoing effort to give back to the community.

Each Big Y enjoyed decorating their store’s donation bins with pictures of their family pets. Many customers also donated other needed pet items such as collars, leashes, cat litter, and pet toys.

In addition to food and supply donations, Big Y partnered with iHeartRadio to collect donations at the checkout. More than $100,000 was raised from these donations to be distributed to the Humane Society of Connecticut, Kenway’s Cause, Fur Gotten Tails Animal Rescue, and the MSPCA of Massachusetts.

One focus this year was on Pure Harmony, Big Y’s own brand of high quality pet food that provides options for grain free, meat, poultry or fish as the first ingredient, and is carefully blended with real, wholesome ingredients from a variety of food groups.

Big Y’s fourth annual pet month has resulted in a four-year total of over 175,000 pounds of pet food and supplies donated to local shelters and a total of $175,500 raised.