on December 27, 2016 in Building Permits

The following business permits were issued during the month of December 2016.

Agawam

Rocky’s Ace Hardware
7 Springfield St.
$210,000 — Install a rooftop solar array

Chicopee

Robert Benoit
506 Grattan St.
$31,500 — Repairs to front of building due to vehicle accident

Pizza Chop
486 Springfield St.
$25,140 — Minor renovations and alterations to pizza shop

Sentry Uniform
803 James St.
$27,500 — Roofing

Shawnigan Drive LLC
645 Shawnigan Dr.
Install three antennas and three RRUs

East Longmeadow

Plastipak
108 Industrial Dr.
$184,067.33 — Commercial addition, silos

Tiger Press
50 Industrial Dr.
$60,000 — Solar

Greenfield

Lisa Underwood
571 Bernardston Road
$3,500 — Remove and replace five exterior doors

Richard Wilby
122 Main St.
$39,100 — Roofing

Hadley

Domino’s
459 Russell St.
$20,000 — Interior lobby renovations, including new flooring, wall finishes, suspended ceilings, lighting, sales counters, and HVAC

Edens
446 Russell St.
$10,000 — Sign

Longmeadow

Longmeadow Mall LP
827 Williams St.
$32,750 — Roof replacement

Ludlow

Sovereign Health Group
14 Chestnut Place
$800,000 — Commercial alterations

TD Bank
549 Center St.
$70,000 — Commercial alterations

Ludlow Center LLC
485 Center St.
$12,000 — Demolition

Northampton

Chen’s Management LLC
16 Crafts Ave.
$17,000 — Remove skylights and apply roof to entire building

City of Northampton
170 Glendale Road
$372,978 — Solar field on landfill

City of Northampton
85 Hampton Ave.
$162,000 — Repleace sealant and tee-to-tee joints in parking garage

Edwards Church of Northampton
297 Main St.
$16,558 — Remove old granite stairs and relay new granite stairs

Gleason Brothers Inc.
7 Pearl St.
$11,000 — Remove existing interior cubicles, create two interior cased openings

Smith College
54 Green St.
$14,000 — Roofing at treasurer’s office

Smith College
67 West St.
Strip and shingle roof

Palmer

Camp Ramah
39 Bennet St.
$30,000 — Sprinklers for fire protection

ITW Realty Trust
668 Old Warren Road
$6,400 — Pad and coaxial cable to cell tower

Springfield

401 Liberty St. LLC
401 Liberty St.
$262,000 — Install solar array

City of Springfield
60 Alton St.
$963,321 — Extend structural steel and exterior walls to raise roof, install metal roof deck and PVC roofing membrane, remove and reinstall rooftop HVAC equipment at STEM Middle Academy

DTM & GDU Inc.
420 Pasco Road
$9,684.71 — Roofing

Dwight Station LLC
95 Frank B. Murray St.
$350,000 — Tenant fit-out for Sunrise Behavioral Health Clinic

Eyesight & Surgery Associates
299 Carew St.
$651,101 — Interior renovations for a medical office

HS Holdings
980 Bay St.
$16,000 — Install solar array

Orange Park Management LLC
13 Oak St.
$12,500 — Construction of foundation for proposed additions to condominium

Verizon Wireless
1061 Wilbraham Road
$22,000 — Install six remote heads on existing telecommunications tower

Ware

Westfield Bank
350 Palmer Road
$4,500 — Sign

Wilbraham

85 Post Office Park LLP
85 Post Office Park
$42,000 — Remodel existing dental office for another dentist

95 Post Office Park LLP
95 Post Office Park
$10,000 — Remove and replace wall partitions

Wilbraham & Monson Academy
423-451 Main St.
$6,134 — New shed

