Building Permits

The following business permits were issued during the month of December 2016.
Agawam
Rocky’s Ace Hardware
7 Springfield St.
$210,000 — Install a rooftop solar array
Chicopee
Robert Benoit
506 Grattan St.
$31,500 — Repairs to front of building due to vehicle accident
Pizza Chop
486 Springfield St.
$25,140 — Minor renovations and alterations to pizza shop
Sentry Uniform
803 James St.
$27,500 — Roofing
Shawnigan Drive LLC
645 Shawnigan Dr.
Install three antennas and three RRUs
East Longmeadow
Plastipak
108 Industrial Dr.
$184,067.33 — Commercial addition, silos
Tiger Press
50 Industrial Dr.
$60,000 — Solar
Greenfield
Lisa Underwood
571 Bernardston Road
$3,500 — Remove and replace five exterior doors
Richard Wilby
122 Main St.
$39,100 — Roofing
Hadley
Domino’s
459 Russell St.
$20,000 — Interior lobby renovations, including new flooring, wall finishes, suspended ceilings, lighting, sales counters, and HVAC
Edens
446 Russell St.
$10,000 — Sign
Longmeadow
Longmeadow Mall LP
827 Williams St.
$32,750 — Roof replacement
Ludlow
Sovereign Health Group
14 Chestnut Place
$800,000 — Commercial alterations
TD Bank
549 Center St.
$70,000 — Commercial alterations
Ludlow Center LLC
485 Center St.
$12,000 — Demolition
Northampton
Chen’s Management LLC
16 Crafts Ave.
$17,000 — Remove skylights and apply roof to entire building
City of Northampton
170 Glendale Road
$372,978 — Solar field on landfill
City of Northampton
85 Hampton Ave.
$162,000 — Repleace sealant and tee-to-tee joints in parking garage
Edwards Church of Northampton
297 Main St.
$16,558 — Remove old granite stairs and relay new granite stairs
Gleason Brothers Inc.
7 Pearl St.
$11,000 — Remove existing interior cubicles, create two interior cased openings
Smith College
54 Green St.
$14,000 — Roofing at treasurer’s office
Smith College
67 West St.
Strip and shingle roof
Palmer
Camp Ramah
39 Bennet St.
$30,000 — Sprinklers for fire protection
ITW Realty Trust
668 Old Warren Road
$6,400 — Pad and coaxial cable to cell tower
Springfield
401 Liberty St. LLC
401 Liberty St.
$262,000 — Install solar array
City of Springfield
60 Alton St.
$963,321 — Extend structural steel and exterior walls to raise roof, install metal roof deck and PVC roofing membrane, remove and reinstall rooftop HVAC equipment at STEM Middle Academy
DTM & GDU Inc.
420 Pasco Road
$9,684.71 — Roofing
Dwight Station LLC
95 Frank B. Murray St.
$350,000 — Tenant fit-out for Sunrise Behavioral Health Clinic
Eyesight & Surgery Associates
299 Carew St.
$651,101 — Interior renovations for a medical office
HS Holdings
980 Bay St.
$16,000 — Install solar array
Orange Park Management LLC
13 Oak St.
$12,500 — Construction of foundation for proposed additions to condominium
Verizon Wireless
1061 Wilbraham Road
$22,000 — Install six remote heads on existing telecommunications tower
Ware
Westfield Bank
350 Palmer Road
$4,500 — Sign
Wilbraham
85 Post Office Park LLP
85 Post Office Park
$42,000 — Remodel existing dental office for another dentist
95 Post Office Park LLP
95 Post Office Park
$10,000 — Remove and replace wall partitions
Wilbraham & Monson Academy
423-451 Main St.
$6,134 — New shed