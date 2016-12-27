Building Permits

The following business permits were issued during the month of December 2016.

Agawam

Rocky’s Ace Hardware

7 Springfield St.

$210,000 — Install a rooftop solar array

Chicopee

Robert Benoit

506 Grattan St.

$31,500 — Repairs to front of building due to vehicle accident

Pizza Chop

486 Springfield St.

$25,140 — Minor renovations and alterations to pizza shop

Sentry Uniform

803 James St.

$27,500 — Roofing

Shawnigan Drive LLC

645 Shawnigan Dr.

Install three antennas and three RRUs

East Longmeadow

Plastipak

108 Industrial Dr.

$184,067.33 — Commercial addition, silos

Tiger Press

50 Industrial Dr.

$60,000 — Solar

Greenfield

Lisa Underwood

571 Bernardston Road

$3,500 — Remove and replace five exterior doors

Richard Wilby

122 Main St.

$39,100 — Roofing

Hadley

Domino’s

459 Russell St.

$20,000 — Interior lobby renovations, including new flooring, wall finishes, suspended ceilings, lighting, sales counters, and HVAC

Edens

446 Russell St.

$10,000 — Sign

Longmeadow

Longmeadow Mall LP

827 Williams St.

$32,750 — Roof replacement

Ludlow

Sovereign Health Group

14 Chestnut Place

$800,000 — Commercial alterations

TD Bank

549 Center St.

$70,000 — Commercial alterations

Ludlow Center LLC

485 Center St.

$12,000 — Demolition

Northampton

Chen’s Management LLC

16 Crafts Ave.

$17,000 — Remove skylights and apply roof to entire building

City of Northampton

170 Glendale Road

$372,978 — Solar field on landfill

City of Northampton

85 Hampton Ave.

$162,000 — Repleace sealant and tee-to-tee joints in parking garage

Edwards Church of Northampton

297 Main St.

$16,558 — Remove old granite stairs and relay new granite stairs

Gleason Brothers Inc.

7 Pearl St.

$11,000 — Remove existing interior cubicles, create two interior cased openings

Smith College

54 Green St.

$14,000 — Roofing at treasurer’s office

Smith College

67 West St.

Strip and shingle roof

Palmer

Camp Ramah

39 Bennet St.

$30,000 — Sprinklers for fire protection

ITW Realty Trust

668 Old Warren Road

$6,400 — Pad and coaxial cable to cell tower

Springfield

401 Liberty St. LLC

401 Liberty St.

$262,000 — Install solar array

City of Springfield

60 Alton St.

$963,321 — Extend structural steel and exterior walls to raise roof, install metal roof deck and PVC roofing membrane, remove and reinstall rooftop HVAC equipment at STEM Middle Academy

DTM & GDU Inc.

420 Pasco Road

$9,684.71 — Roofing

Dwight Station LLC

95 Frank B. Murray St.

$350,000 — Tenant fit-out for Sunrise Behavioral Health Clinic

Eyesight & Surgery Associates

299 Carew St.

$651,101 — Interior renovations for a medical office

HS Holdings

980 Bay St.

$16,000 — Install solar array

Orange Park Management LLC

13 Oak St.

$12,500 — Construction of foundation for proposed additions to condominium

Verizon Wireless

1061 Wilbraham Road

$22,000 — Install six remote heads on existing telecommunications tower

Ware

Westfield Bank

350 Palmer Road

$4,500 — Sign

Wilbraham

85 Post Office Park LLP

85 Post Office Park

$42,000 — Remodel existing dental office for another dentist

95 Post Office Park LLP

95 Post Office Park

$10,000 — Remove and replace wall partitions

Wilbraham & Monson Academy

423-451 Main St.

$6,134 — New shed