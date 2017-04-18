4th Western Mass. Film and Media Exchange Slated

SPRINGFIELD — Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative (BFMC) will partner with Vitec Videocom to bring their nationally touring ‘Roadshow’ to the Sheraton Springfield on May 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

This will be BFMC’s 4th Film and Media Exchange — a ‘Day 2 Play’ — with workshops and an exhibit hall showcasing the latest in production equipment. The event will focus on cost-effective production techniques designed for anyone in broadcasting, filmmaking, photography, communications, and marketing. The exchange also includes lunch, keynote speech, and networking opportunities with others in the industry.

According to Diane Pearlman, executive director of BFMC, “Vitec Videocom produces the Roadshow all across the country — we’re thrilled they’re bringing this high-end conference to Western Mass.”

Seminars at the Exchange include:

Litepanel’s co-founder, Pat Grosswendt, revealing some of the subtleties of LED lighting;

20-year Anton/Bauer veteran Joe Teodosio explaining the importance of a complete system of batteries and chargers — with new updates from NAB 2017;

The latest options for adding teleprompting to your production to keep your cast on script. Find out how using portable tablets such as the iPad, can move teleprompting from the studio into the field;

As production moves beyond 4K to 8K and HDR, which tools and technologies should you be focusing your production future on? Join Vitec’s resident technologist, Gary Adcock, for a lively discussion on filmmaking’s constantly evolving future.

There will be a product demo area where attendees can get hands-on time with several Vitec brands such as Sachtler, Vinten and OConnor supports, Litepanels lighting and Anton/Bauer batteries. Talamas will also be there with the latest camera equipment. The Exchange is a unique opportunity for Vitec to educate attendees around workflow solutions and how be most effective with even a small amount of gear.

Sponsors of the Exchange (to date) include: the Community Foundation of Western Mass., the Economic Development Council of Western Mass., Mark G. Auerbach Public Relations, Mass. Cultural Council, New England Public Radio, Take Magazine, Vitec Videocom, The Westfield News Group, WGBY Public Television for Western New England, WRSI/The River, and Northampton Radio Group and Talamas.

For more info on programs and tickets contact: BFMC at berkshirefilm.org or call (413) 528-4223.