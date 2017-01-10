Building Permits

The following business permits were issued during the month of December 2016.
Chicopee
East Elm Corp.
551 East St.
$6,500 — Replace broken glass, doors, block, brick due to car damage
St. Stanislaw Society
21 Chestnut St.
$31,000 — Remodel bathrooms
East Longmeadow
Lenox American Saw
301 Chestnut St.
$1,116,871 — Solar
Reminder Publications
280 North Main St.
$39,600 — Carport with solar array
Greenfield
278-302 Main St. LLC
278 Main St.
$11,250 — Roofing
Sander Greenfield LLC
367 Federal St.
$35,000 — Construct two new accessible bathrooms, doors, and windows
Hadley
GNC
344 Russell St.
$83,000 — Interior ‘vanilla box’ construction to prepare for GNC fit-out
Town of Hadley
15 East St.
$237,894 — Roof replacement at public-safety complex
Ludlow
ALM Group
109-121 State St.
$11,500 — Roofing
Black Diamond Development
485 Holyoke St.
$39,000 — Commercial alterations
Edgar Minnie
4-8 White St.
$40,000 — Commercial alterations
Northampton
St. Mary’s Church
3 Elm St.
$10,246 — Chimney repair
Thornes Marketplace LLC
150 Main St.
$5,215 — Soundproof walls, build wood ceiling
Palmer
Baystate Wing Hospital
40 Wright St.
$5,000 — Demolish stairs and gazebo
Springfield
ARCP MT Springfield MA LLC
800 Boston Road
$503,568 — Alter retail tenant space for 5 Star Supermarket
Basser-Kaufman
510 Parker St.
$575,000 — Alter tenant space for Planet Fitness
City of Springfield
60 Alton St.
$963,321 — Walls, roofing, and HVAC for STEM Middle Academy
City of Springfield
90 Berkshire St.
$1,105,221 — Window and exterior door replacement, install ADA-accessible ramp and walkway, make bathroom unisex and ADA-compliant at Springfield Public Day High School
Dwight Station LLP
95 Frank B. Murray St.
$350,000 — Alter tenant space for Sunrise Behavioral Health Center
Augusto Garcia
624 Boston Road
$200,000 — Create accessible bathroom and new walk-in cooler at Domino’s Pizza
Mercy Medical Center
299 Carew St.
$651,101 — Interior renovations for a medical office
Orange Park Management LLC
13 Oak St.
$12,500 — Construction of foundation for proposed additions
Polman Realty LLC
2001 Roosevelt Ave.
$304,670 — Alter space for phase 3 at Baystate Charter School
Ware
Country Bank
15 South St.
$152,000 — Phase 2 of renovation project
Wilbraham
Wilbraham & Monson Academy
423-451 Main St.
$1,500 — Renovate storage area to laundry room and bathroom
Amy Zander
2424 Boston Road
$739,598 — Construct new veterinary hospital
Amy Zander
2424 Boston Road
$5,000 — Demolish and remove existing structure