Building Permits

The following business permits were issued during the month of December 2016.

Chicopee

East Elm Corp.

551 East St.

$6,500 — Replace broken glass, doors, block, brick due to car damage

St. Stanislaw Society

21 Chestnut St.

$31,000 — Remodel bathrooms

East Longmeadow

Lenox American Saw

301 Chestnut St.

$1,116,871 — Solar

Reminder Publications

280 North Main St.

$39,600 — Carport with solar array

Greenfield

278-302 Main St. LLC

278 Main St.

$11,250 — Roofing

Sander Greenfield LLC

367 Federal St.

$35,000 — Construct two new accessible bathrooms, doors, and windows

Hadley

GNC

344 Russell St.

$83,000 — Interior ‘vanilla box’ construction to prepare for GNC fit-out

Town of Hadley

15 East St.

$237,894 — Roof replacement at public-safety complex

Ludlow

ALM Group

109-121 State St.

$11,500 — Roofing

Black Diamond Development

485 Holyoke St.

$39,000 — Commercial alterations

Edgar Minnie

4-8 White St.

$40,000 — Commercial alterations

Northampton

St. Mary’s Church

3 Elm St.

$10,246 — Chimney repair

Thornes Marketplace LLC

150 Main St.

$5,215 — Soundproof walls, build wood ceiling

Palmer

Baystate Wing Hospital

40 Wright St.

$5,000 — Demolish stairs and gazebo

Springfield

ARCP MT Springfield MA LLC

800 Boston Road

$503,568 — Alter retail tenant space for 5 Star Supermarket

Basser-Kaufman

510 Parker St.

$575,000 — Alter tenant space for Planet Fitness

City of Springfield

60 Alton St.

$963,321 — Walls, roofing, and HVAC for STEM Middle Academy

City of Springfield

90 Berkshire St.

$1,105,221 — Window and exterior door replacement, install ADA-accessible ramp and walkway, make bathroom unisex and ADA-compliant at Springfield Public Day High School

Dwight Station LLP

95 Frank B. Murray St.

$350,000 — Alter tenant space for Sunrise Behavioral Health Center

Augusto Garcia

624 Boston Road

$200,000 — Create accessible bathroom and new walk-in cooler at Domino’s Pizza

Mercy Medical Center

299 Carew St.

$651,101 — Interior renovations for a medical office

Orange Park Management LLC

13 Oak St.

$12,500 — Construction of foundation for proposed additions

Polman Realty LLC

2001 Roosevelt Ave.

$304,670 — Alter space for phase 3 at Baystate Charter School

Ware

Country Bank

15 South St.

$152,000 — Phase 2 of renovation project

Wilbraham

Wilbraham & Monson Academy

423-451 Main St.

$1,500 — Renovate storage area to laundry room and bathroom

Amy Zander

2424 Boston Road

$739,598 — Construct new veterinary hospital

Amy Zander

2424 Boston Road

$5,000 — Demolish and remove existing structure