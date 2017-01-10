People on the Move

• Matthew Bannister was promoted to First Vice President of Marketing and Innovation. He previously served as vice president of Corporate Responsibility. He possesses more than 30 years of brand management and corporate social-responsibility experience. Bannister holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from UMass Amherst;

• David Thibault was promoted to First Vice President, Cash Management Sales and Support Manager. He previously served as vice president, Cash Management Sales and support manager. Thibault possesses 17 years of banking experience. He holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental science from Norwich University and an MBA from Western New England University;

• Steve Parastatidis was promoted to Vice President, Commercial Lending. He previously served as assistant vice president and commercial loan officer. Parastatidis has more than 10 years of financial and banking experience focusing on commercial and industrial and investment real-estate transactions, with concentrations in the credit analyst, portfolio, and commercial-lending areas. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a major in finance from Western New England University;

• Tammy Bordeaux was promoted to Assistant Vice President and Regional Manager, Retail. She previously served as assistant vice president and Business Banking Center manager. Bordeaux has more than 19 years of banking experience. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Western New England University and an associate’s degree in business administration from Springfield Technical Community College;

• Michelle Chase was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Consumer and Business Banking Center manager. She previously served as Consumer and Business Banking Center manager. Chase has more than 15 years of banking experience. She holds an MBA in entrepreneurial thinking and innovation design from Bay Path University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts;

• Joseph Dias was appointed to Assistant Vice President, Assistant Controller. Dias possesses more than 10 years of accounting experience. He holds bachelor’s degrees in business administration and accounting from Elms College;

• Meghan Parnell-Gregoire was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Business Lending Center manager. Parnell-Gregoire previously served as assistant vice president, Business Banking. She has more than 14 years of banking experience. She holds an associate’s degree in mathematics from Holyoke Community College and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the UMass Amherst;