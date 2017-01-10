People on the Move

PeoplesBank announced the promotions and appointments of several key associates:
• Matthew Bannister was promoted to First Vice President of Marketing and Innovation. He previously served as vice president of Corporate Responsibility. He possesses more than 30 years of brand management and corporate social-responsibility experience. Bannister holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from UMass Amherst;
• David Thibault was promoted to First Vice President, Cash Management Sales and Support Manager. He previously served as vice president, Cash Management Sales and support manager. Thibault possesses 17 years of banking experience. He holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental science from Norwich University and an MBA from Western New England University;
• Steve Parastatidis was promoted to Vice President, Commercial Lending. He previously served as assistant vice president and commercial loan officer. Parastatidis has more than 10 years of financial and banking experience focusing on commercial and industrial and investment real-estate transactions, with concentrations in the credit analyst, portfolio, and commercial-lending areas. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a major in finance from Western New England University;
• Tammy Bordeaux was promoted to Assistant Vice President and Regional Manager, Retail. She previously served as assistant vice president and Business Banking Center manager. Bordeaux has more than 19 years of banking experience. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Western New England University and an associate’s degree in business administration from Springfield Technical Community College;
• Michelle Chase was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Consumer and Business Banking Center manager. She previously served as Consumer and Business Banking Center manager. Chase has more than 15 years of banking experience. She holds an MBA in entrepreneurial thinking and innovation design from Bay Path University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts;
• Joseph Dias was appointed to Assistant Vice President, Assistant Controller. Dias possesses more than 10 years of accounting experience. He holds bachelor’s degrees in business administration and accounting from Elms College;
• Meghan Parnell-Gregoire was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Business Lending Center manager. Parnell-Gregoire previously served as assistant vice president, Business Banking. She has more than 14 years of banking experience. She holds an associate’s degree in mathematics from Holyoke Community College and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the UMass Amherst;
• Robert Raynor was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Compliance, Risk Oversight. Raynor previously served as internal audit officer. He possesses eight years of banking experience. Raynor holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Springfield College; • Cassandra Pierce was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Business Intelligence Manager. Pierce formerly served as Business Intelligence manager. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Westfield State University, and a master’s degree in communication and information management from Bay Path University; • Erinn Young was promoted to Deposit Operations Officer. Young formerly served as assistant vice president, branch manager of the Longmeadow office. She possesses 20 years of banking experience. Young holds a bachelor’s degree in executive management from Bay Path University;
• Christina Bordeau was appointed branch manager, Sixteen Acres. She possesses 20 years of banking experience. She is currently pursuing an associate’s degree in business administration and management from Springfield Technical Community College;
• Alisa Feliberty was appointed to Call Center Manager, Customer Relations. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University and is currently pursuing an MBA in entrepreneurial thinking and innovative practices from Bay Path University;• Malissa Naylor was promoted to Branch Manager, East Longmeadow. Naylor previously served as assistant branch manager. She possesses more than 11 years of banking experience. Naylor holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Western New England University. • Lori Stickles was appointed to Branch Manager, Longmeadow. She possesses more than 18 years of banking experience.
•••••Adina Edgett and Bailey Eastman of Webber & Grinnell Insurance Agency have both passed their Massachusetts property and casualty licensing examinations given by the state Division of Insurance, bringing the agency’s total number of licensed employees up to 23. Edgett and Eastman work in the commercial insurance division at Webber & Grinnell, serving more than 900 businesses throughout Western Mass.
•••••Paul DiGrigoli, owner of DiGrigoli Salon and DiGrigoli School of Cosmetology, was inducted into the prestigious Intercoiffure America/Canada organization on Oct. 9. Intercoiffure America/Canada, an international hairdressing organization, was founded in 1933 as the North American branch of Intercoiffure Mondial, originally founded in 1925 in Paris. The organization is widely known as the most powerful and influential in the hairdressing industry, DiGrigoli said, and only leading hair salons are eligible for membership — just 3,000 in over 50 countries. “I am so honored to be a part of Intercoiffure. It’s the most respected organization in our industry,” DiGrigoli said of his newly appointed A-List membership. “I’m humbled to be among the best of the best, the highest quality of salons and salon owners in the world.” The induction and pinning ceremony took place at the end of the Fall Atelier conference, an annual event held in New York City at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel. The DiGrigoli Salon artistic team, along with the other guests, enjoyed three days of education, hair demonstrations, product launches, galas, and more. On the final day, DiGrigoli was officially pinned as an A-List member by Frank Gambuzza, Intercoiffure president, and Candy Shaw, the new member representative for the organization.
Gov. Charlie Baker named Mary Burns, Imari Paris Jeffries, Michael O’Brien, Elizabeth Scheibel, and Charles Wu to the board of trustees for the University of Massachusetts, and reappointed Robert Manning to the board. Manning, who previously chaired the board from 2008 to 2010, will also assume the chairmanship of the board that oversees the UMass system. Baker also announced several other appointments, including longtime UMass trustee Victor Woolridge as well as O’Brien to seats on the UMass Building Authority (UMBA), serving as representatives of the UMass board. Baker supports Woolridge, a commercial real-estate professional, for chairman of the Building Authority, which oversees the planning, financing, and construction of university facilities. The governor also supports Philip Johnston for vice chair. In a separate announcement, the UMass Foundation announced that Johnston will join its board of directors at the end of the year, where he is also expected to be named vice chair. “UMass continues to be a global leader in education,” Baker said, “and these leaders will help the university continue to think creatively and boldly about the future of public education in order to grow our economy, strengthen our communities, and create opportunity for future generations of students.”
Nico Santaniello, a financial advisor with the Zuzolo Group of Northwestern Mutual, has qualified for membership in the Million Dollar Roundtable (MDRT), an international, independent association of nearly 19,000 leading life-insurance producers. MDRT is a coveted career milestone that indicates sales and service achievement and is a recognized mark of excellence for life underwriters. Members must meet strict ethical and production requirements to qualify. Santaniello has been associated with Northwestern Mutual since 2012. As a financial advisor, he provides expert guidance and innovative solutions for a variety of financial needs and goals. He also led the agency in new clients for 2016. Santaniello received a bachelor’s degree from Western New England University. He is currently an active member of Suit Up Springfield and T.G.L.