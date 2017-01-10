Chamber Corners

GREATER EASTHAMPTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.easthamptonchamber.org

(413) 527-9414

• Jan. 19: Celebrate Success, 5-8 p.m., at the Delaney House, 3 Country Club Road, Holyoke. Join us for the annual meeting and business awards dinner at the Delaney House. The chamber will celebrate successes of the past year and outline plans for the New Year. Awards will be given to Business Person of the Year, Genevieve Brough; Business of the Year, Silver Spoon Restaurant; and Innovative Entrepreneur of the Year, Dandelions. For more information, visit www.easthamptonchamber.org or call the Chamber of Greater Easthampton at (413) 527-9414.

• Feb. 9: Networking by Night, 5-7 p.m., at Northampton Country Club, 135 Main St., Leeds. Cost: $10 for members, $15 for non-members, which includes food, networking, and a cash bar. Register online at www.easthamptonchamber.org.

GREATER HOLYOKE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.holyokechamber.com

(413) 534-3376

• Jan. 11: The Chamber Coffee Buzz Morning Networking 2017,7:30-9 a.m., at CareerPoint, 850 High St., Holyoke. The Coffee Buzz is a great way to jump-start your day with the opportunity to meet business and community leaders while enjoying coffee and a light breakfast. Sponsored by Northeast IT Systems Inc. and United Personnel. Coffee sponsored by Spradley Deluxe Coffee. Cost: free to the business community. Sign up online at holyokechamber.com or call (413) 534-3376.

• Jan. 18: Chamber After Hours, 5-7 p.m., at the Children’s Museum at Holyoke, 444 Dwight St. Join us for a casual networking experience at the Children’s Museum of Holyoke. The Chamber Ambassadors are hosting a book drive; bring three new or gently used children’s books and get in for free. Cost: $10 for members, $15 for non-members. Sign up online at holyokechamber.com.

• Jan. 25: Candidate & Elected Officials Reception, 5-7 p.m. Check the chamber’s website for location. An enjoyable evening where we honor our local and state elected officials. Cost: $25, which includes a light supper. Sign up online at holyokechamber.com.

GREATER NORTHAMPTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.explorenorthampton.com

(413) 584-1900

• Jan. 11: Arrive at 5, 5-7 p.m., at Linda Manor Assisted Living, Leeds. Arrive when you can, stay as long as you can. A casual mix and mingle with colleagues and friends. Cost: $10 for members.

• Jan. 12: Workshop: “Tips, Tricks & Shortcuts in Microsoft Excel,” 9-11 a.m. Presented by Pioneer Training and hosted by the Northampton Chamber of Commerce, 99 Pleasant St., Northampton. This workshop will present our favorite tips, tricks, and shortcuts that we have collected and developed over 15 years of teaching and using Microsoft Excel. Topics will include shortcuts for selecting ranges, using autofill to create a series of dates or numbers, setting the print area, using page-break preview, adding headers and footers, and using page-layout view. Participants are encouraged to bring laptops and follow along with the instructor, but this is not required. Cost: $35 for members, $45 for non-members. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. To register, e-mail info@explorenorthampton.com.

• Feb. 1: February Arrive @ 5, 5-7 p.m., at Lia Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, 55 Damon Road, Northampton. Arrive when you can, stay as long as you can. A casual mix and mingle with colleagues and friends. Cost: $10 for members.

• Feb. 10: Workshop: “Introduction to Small Business Accounting on Excel,” 9-11 a.m. Presented by Pioneer Training and hosted by the Northampton Chamber of Commerce, 99 Pleasant St., Northampton. This two-hour workshop is an introduction to small-business accounting with Microsoft Excel. We’ll start by introducing accounting concepts such as income and expense tracking, maintaining a balance sheet and profit and loss statement, and forecasting income and expenses. You’ll learn how to load and use pre-built Excel templates for financial projections, startup expenses, and a break-even analysis. Cost: $35 for members, $45 for non-members. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. To register, e-mail info@explorenorthampton.com.

• March 8: March Arrive @ 5, 5-7 p.m., at Delap Real Estate, 158 North King St., Northampton. Arrive when you can, stay as long as you can. A casual mix and mingle with colleagues and friends. Cost: $10 for members.

• March 9: Workshop: “Introduction to Google Apps Docs, Sheets & Forms, 2017,” 9-11 a.m. Presented by Pioneer Training and hosted by the Northampton Chamber of Commerce, 99 Pleasant St., Northampton. The class is an introduction to Google Apps and Google Drive, the online storage location for Google Docs. In this two-hour workshop, you’ll learn how to set up a local Google Drive folder, which automatically synchronizes with Google Drive on the web. You’ll learn to create new documents in the Google Docs format, as well as how to work with Word documents in Google Docs. You’ll learn basic editing and formatting techniques in both Docs and Sheets, and also how to work with Excel files in Sheets. Cost: $25 for members, $35 for non-members. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. To register, e-mail info@explorenorthampton.com.

PROFESSIONAL WOMEN’S CHAMBER

www.myonlinechamber.com

(413) 787-1555

• Jan. 18: PWC Tabletop Expo and Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 pm., at the Carriage House, Storrowton Tavern, 1305 Memorial Ave., West Springfield. An opportunity to showcase your products and services to the female professional. Reservations for exhibitors are $75 for PWC members, $105 for general admission, which includes a draped display table and complimentary attendee lunch. Reservations for lunch only are $25 for PWC members, $35 general admission. Reservation deadline is Jan. 11. Reservations may be made online by visiting www.springfieldregionalchamber.com.

SOUTH HADLEY & GRANBY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.shgchamber.com

(413) 532-6451

• Jan. 24: 2017 Annual Meeting, 5:30 p.m., at Willits-Hallowell, Mount Holyoke College, South Hadley. Cocktails will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. Check the chamber’s website at www.shgchamber.com for more details as they become available.

SPRINGFIELD REGIONAL CHAMBER

www.myonlinechamber.com

(413) 787-1555

• Jan. 24: Springfield Regional Chamber Pastries, Politics and Policy, 8-9 a.m., at the TD Bank Conference Center, 1441 Main St., Springfield. State Senate President Stan Rosenberg will give an update on happenings in the Senate with an eye toward the upcoming legislative session. Cost: $15 for members in advance ($20 at the door), $25 for general admission in advance ($30 at the door). Reservations may be made online by visiting www.springfieldregionalchamber.com.

WEST OF THE RIVER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.ourwrc.com

(413) 426-3880

• Jan. 12: Google Workshop, noon to 1 p.m., at the West Springfield Public Library, 200 Park Ave., West Springfield. Hosted by WRC and SCORE. Learn how to effectively utilize Google Analytics and AdWords to better your company’s online exposure. Light lunch will be served. This workshop is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the chamber office at (413) 426-3880 or e-mail info@westoftheriverchamber.com, or register online at www.westoftheriverchamber.com.

• Feb. 9: Multi-chamber Lunch ‘n’ Learn Seminar, “Robert’s Rules of Order,” noon to 1:30 p.m. at Storrowton Tavern, 1305 Memorial Ave., West Springfield. Enjoy lunch while learning about Robert’s Rules of Order with guest speaker Robert MacDonald. Cost: $35. Sponsorship opportunities are available for this event. Register online at www.westoftheriverchamber.com. For more information, call the chamber office at (413) 426-3880 or e-mail info@westoftheriverchamber.com.

• Feb. 22: Legislative Breakfast, 7-9 a.m., at Springfield Country Club, 1375 Elm St., West Springfield. The breakfast will feature a panel of legislators, including state Sen. James Welch, state Sen. Donald Humason, state Rep. Nicholas Boldyga, state Rep. Michael Finn, Agawam Mayor Richard Cohen, and West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Cost: $30 for members, $35 for non-members. Register online at www.westoftheriverchamber.com. For more information on ticket sales, call the chamber office at (413) 426-3880 or e-mail info@westoftheriverchamber.com.