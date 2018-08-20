7 Attorneys from Robinson Donovan Named ‘Best Lawyers’

SPRINGFIELD — Robinson Donovan, P.C. announced that seven attorneys were listed in The Best Lawyers in America 2019 and one was also named ‘Lawyer of the Year’ in her field.

The following attorneys were recently selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2019:

Attorney Jeffrey W. Roberts , managing partner, practices corporate and business counseling and estate planning, and was named in the practice areas of Corporate Law and Trusts and Estates. He has received theBest Lawyersrecognition for 27 consecutive years.

Attorney Nancy Frankel Pelletier,partner,was listed in the practice area of Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants. A member of Robinson Donovan’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Group, she concentrates her practice in the areas of litigation and insurance defense. She has received the Best Lawyers recognition for 14 consecutive years.

Attorney Patricia M. Rapinchuk, partner, was listed in the fields of Employment Law-Management and Litigation-Labor and Employment. She was also named “Lawyer of the Year” in the field of Litigation-Labor and Employment. She practices employment law and litigation. She has received theBest Lawyersrecognition for 10 consecutive years.

Attorney Carla W. Newton, partner, was named in the field of Family Law. She focuses her practice on divorce and family law, litigation, corporate and business counseling and commercial realestate, and is a member of Robinson Donovan’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Group. She has received the Best Lawyers recognition for seven consecutive years.

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers is based on an exhaustive peer-review survey. More than 79,000 leading attorneys are eligible to vote, and more than 12 million votes have been received to date on the legal abilities of lawyers in their practice areas. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed.