Ad Club of Western Massachusetts to Present 2018 Creative Awards

HOLYOKE — The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts will present its 2018 Creative Awards on Thursday, May 24.

This year’s awards show will be held at Gateway City Arts in Holyoke, where Mayor Alex Morse will kick off the festivities. All creative work and submissions will be on display, including print, photography, videos, and more.

The Ad Club will also announce its 2018 Student Scholarship Award winner. The annual merit-based, $1,000 scholarship is given to a deserving student from Western Mass. intent upon carving out a career in the advertising, communications, marketing, or graphic-arts industries.

Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served at 6 p.m., and the awards ceremony starts at 7 p.m. Ticket prices are as follows: $40 for members, $60 for non-members, and $20 for students with college ID. To reserve tickets, click here.