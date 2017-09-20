Ad Club of Western Mass to Hold Season Opener at the Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts will kick off its 2017-18 season of events and meetings at the Big E on Wednesday, Sept., 27. Tickets for this members-only event can be purchased online at www.adclubwm.org, where interested parties may also register to become a member of the Ad Club for the 2017-18 season.

The event includes cocktails and hors d’oeuvres from 4 to 6 p.m. and a special viewing of the parade from the Brooks Building Terrace. The club will also announce its new president and board of directors. Deadline for registration to this members-only event is Thursday, Sept. 21 in order to allow time for delivery of credentials.

The Ad Club and the Eastern States Exposition have a long, shared history. The club presented exposition founder Joshua Brooks and trustee Horace Moses with the Pynchon Award for community service in 1916, and the exposition’s Betsi Sheehan Taylor served as president of the Ad Club in 1977-78.