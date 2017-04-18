Economic Outlook Luncheon

April 20: The stock market is up, and soon, so might be interest rates. The Trump administration wants to make historic budget cuts, and unemployment rates are at historic lows. While these are much better than the worst of times for local businesses, are they going to turn into the best of times? Business leaders, who do not like uncertainty, will get some insights into the economic future at the PeoplesBank Economic Outlook, a free luncheon featuring James Hartley, professor of Economics at Mount Holyoke College. The luncheon will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Willits-Hallowell Conference Center, Mount Holyoke College, 50 College St., South Hadley. It is open to the public, but space is limited, and registration is required. “The economy is improving, and business owners want to know where it is going,” said David Thibault, first vice president, Cash Management at PeoplesBank, who will introduce Hartley. “At this luncheon, we hope to give them some of the data necessary to help with business planning for this year and next.” Registration information can be found at bit.ly/pb-register.

Planned-giving Seminar

April 20: Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation and the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires invite nonprofit executive directors, development staff, and board members to attend “Planned Giving Basics: What Every Nonprofit Should Know.” Led by planned-giving consultant Ellen Estes of Estes Associates and attorney Virginia Stanton Smith of Smith Green & Gold, LLP, the workshop will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at Saint James Place, 352 Main St., Great Barrington, Mass. This training will explore the various elements of planned giving, including how to launch a planned-giving program, identify prospects for planned giving, discuss giving options, and build personal relationships with donors and prospects. This event is part of Berkshire Taconic’s popular annual “Seminars in Nonprofit Excellence” series. Tickets cost $40 per person, and light food and beverages will be provided. To register, visit www.berkshiretaconic.org/pgbasics.

Trump’s First 100 Days

April 21: Glenmeadow will present a panel of political analysts who will lead a discussion about President Trump’s actions in office thus far. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Sleith Hall’s Wood Auditorium at Western New England University, 1215 Wilbraham Road, Springfield. The election of Trump as the 45th president of the U.S. polarized the country. In Glenmeadow’s program, called “The First 100 Days: Governing Across the Great Divide,” the panel will look at Trump’s first 100 days in office and discuss his performance on topics including domestic and foreign policy, healthcare, immigration, polling, and media coverage. Political analyst Bill Scher, a contributing editor to Politico and the founder of the blog liberaloasis.com, will serve as moderator. Other panelists will include Tim Vercellotti, professor of Political Science at Western New England University and director of the New England Polling Institute; political consultant Tony Cignoli; Ron Chimelis, a columnist for the Republican; and Marie Angelides, an immigration attorney with her own firm and chair of the Longmeadow Select Board. The program is free, but seating is limited, and registration is required. To register, call (413) 567-7800 or e-mail learning@glenmeadow.org. Visit glenmeadow.org/learning for more information. Glenmeadow Learning is one of many free programs Glenmeadow offers to members of the wider community. These programs represent one facet of the life-plan community’s mission to serve seniors across the region and to operate as a socially accountable organization.

Real-estate Sales Licensing Course

May 1: Beginning Monday, May 1, the Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley will sponsor a 40-hour, 14-class sales licensing course to help individuals prepare for the Massachusetts real-estate salesperson license exam. The course will be completed on June 1. Tuition is $359 and includes the book and materials. The course curriculum includes property rights, ownership, condos, land use, contracts, deeds, financing, mortgages, real-estate brokerage, appraisal, fair housing, consumer protection, Massachusetts license law, and more. Classes meet Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. at the association office, 221 Industry Ave., Springfield. For an application, contact Joanne Leblond at (413) 785-1328 or joanne@rapv.com, or visit www.rapv.com.

Forum for Stroke Survivors, Caregivers

May 7: May is National Stroke Awareness Month, and the American Stroke Assoc., a division of the American Heart Assoc., will once again host a forum open to stroke survivors and their caregivers. The 2017 Pioneer Valley Stroke Survivors and Caregivers Forum, “The Future Belongs to Those Who Dream,” will take place at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. Close to 300 people are expected to attend the event, which is designed to bring together stroke survivors and caregivers so they may become better connected with the network of resources available. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the day will include exhibitors, local healthcare providers, and stroke survivors who will educate and share information. The forum will once again be hosted by Boston comedian and American Stroke Assoc. supporter Chris Tabb, whose family has been personally touched by stroke. The Pioneer Valley Stroke Forum is open to the public, and admission is $5, which will include a light breakfast and heart-healthy lunch. For tickets, call the American Heart Assoc. local office at (203) 303-3373.

‘Big Data … Your Strategic Advantage’

May 10: As part of the ongoing BusinessWest and HCN Lecture Series, Comcast Business will host an informative program titled “Big Data … Your Strategic Advantage.” The event is part of a series of lectures, panel discussions, and presentations that address timely and important business information. This is an opportunity to meet industry leaders and network with area business professionals. “Big Data … Your Strategic Advantage” will be presented by Dennis Perlot, vice President, Enterprise Architecture at CleanSlate Centers, and former ‘technology evangelist’ at Microsoft and BI specialist master at Deloitte. It will take place at La Quinta Inn & Suites, 100 Congress St., Springfield. Perlot will address how other organizations are using their data to provide them with a competitive advantage. Attendees will learn how data can be analyzed for insights that lead to better decisions and strategic business moves. On-site parking is available. Registration is scheduled for 7:15 to 7:30 a.m., followed by breakfast and Perlot’s presentation from 7:30 to 9 p.m. RSVP by Tuesday, May 2 at businesswest.com/lecture-series.

Run for River Valley

May 20: River Valley Counseling Center (RVCC), an affiliate of Holyoke Medical Center and member of Valley Health Systems, will hold its sixth annual Run for River Valley fund-raiser on Saturday, May 20. Funds raised will support RVCC in providing critical behavioral-health and other supportive services to individuals, families, and groups throughout the Pioneer Valley. The 5K run and 1.5-mile walk will take place at Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke. Registration starts at 8 a.m. at Elks Lodge 902, 250 Whitney Ave., and the race begins at 9:30 a.m. An awards ceremony will be held at the Elks Lodge following the race. The registration fee is $25 ($10 for children 12 and under). Adults who pre-register will save $5, and the first 100 registrants will receive a free race T-shirt. To register online, visit accuspec-racing.com or download a registration form at rvcc-inc.org. The deadline for mail-in registration is Saturday, May 13, with online registration accepted until Wednesday, May 17. Sponsors of the 2017 Run for River Valley include PeoplesBank, Palmer Paving Corp., Holyoke Gas and Electric, Hamel’s Catering, Laurel Pure, and Gallagher Real Estate. For additional information, visit www.rvcc-inc.org or contact Angela Callahan at (413) 841-3546 or run4rivervalley@gmail.com.

40 Under Forty

June 22: The 11th annual 40 Under Forty award program, staged by BusinessWest, will be held at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House in Holyoke, honoring 40 of the region’s rising stars under 40 years old. An independent panel of judges has chosen the winners, and their stories are told in the pages of this issue. The event is sponsored by Northwestern Mutual (presenting sponsor), PeoplesBank (presenting sponsor), Moriarty & Primack, Health New England, the Gaudreau Group, the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst, Six-Point Creative Works, Renew.Calm, and the Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield. Tickets cost $75. A limited number of tables are available, and some individual and standing-room-only tickets are also available, but are expected to sell out quickly. To purchase tickets, call (413) 781-8600 or go HERE.