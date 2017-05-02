AIC Announces Commencement Speaker, Honorary Degree Recipients

SPRINGFIELD — Federal Court Judge Mark Mastroianni, who graduated from American International College (AIC) in 1986, will deliver the commencement address to graduate and undergraduate students and receive an honorary degree from the college at its commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m. at the MassMutual Center. He will receive an honorary doctor of laws degree, awarded for outstanding achievement in the social sciences and for significant community contributions at the local and national levels.

Mastroianni graduated magna cum laude with majors in English and political science. While at AIC, he received the Outstanding Senior Award, Outstanding Achievement in History Award, and Outstanding Achievement in Political Science Award. He was named to the National Honor Society in 1985. Mastroianni attended Western New England University School of Law and graduated with a juris doctorate in 1989. He began his legal career at the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office as a prosecuting trial attorney and later moved to private practice specializing in criminal-defense litigation in both state and federal courts.

In 2010, Mastroianni announced his candidacy for district attorney of Hampden County, and won. He was elected as the only independent to serve as one of the 11 district attorneys in the Commonwealth. During his tenure, he initiated programs focusing on the use of DNA and modern forensic technology to successfully investigate previously unsolved murder and cold cases, and he began community outreach to connect with, educate, and focus on issues faced by diverse members of the community, including elders, school-age children, and those in high-crime neighborhoods.

In 2013, Mastroianni was recommended by a search committee formed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren to fill a judicial vacancy in the U.S. District Court. Warren’s recommendation to fill the judicial position was made to President Barack Obama, who noted that Mastroianni “demonstrated the talent, expertise, and fair-mindedness Americans expect and deserve from their judicial system.” In June 2014, the Senate confirmed the president’s nomination by a 92-2 vote, and Mastroianni received a lifetime judicial commission in June 2014.

Mastroianni has received numerous recognitions, including the Kent B. Smith Award for achievement and dedication to the advancement of the practice of criminal law, the Massachusetts Missing Children’s Day Award for contribution and service to that cause, and a Distinguished Alumni Award from Western New England University School of Law.

AIC alumnus James Hagan, who graduated with an MBA in 1988, will receive an honorary doctor of commercial science degree awarded for outstanding achievement and service in the field of commerce. Hagan has spent his career in the banking business, having been with Westfield Bank for more than 20 years, serving as vice president of commercial lending and chief operations officer before becoming president and CEO.

In addition, Hagan has dedicated himself to lending his time and talent to assist many organizations. He currently is serving a second term on the board of trustees for Westfield State University, where he previously served as board chair. In addition, Hagan is a member of the board of directors for Stanley Park of Westfield Inc., and a trustee of Westfield Academy Westfield Inc. and the Greater Westfield Babe Ruth League Inc. He is also a member of the St. Mary’s Parish finance council, a corporator for Westfield Athenaeum, and a Greater Westfield Babe Ruth League coach.