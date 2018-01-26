AIC Announces Joint Session Model Congress Scholarship Recipients

SPRINGFIELD — The 78th annual Model Congress at American International College (AIC), the longest-running continuous congress of its type in the nation and one of the college’s oldest campus traditions, convened earlier this month. Ten high schools throughout New England came to campus to write, debate, and pass legislation in a weekend-long simulated congress.

The AIC Model Congress awards scholarship opportunities to its top delegates. This year’s top delegate is Althea Brennan from Chatham High School, who received the Kathryn Mauke Scholarship, a full, four-year tuition scholarship to AIC. Second- and third-place delegates are Nicholas Audette and Trevaughn Smith, respectively, from SABIS International Charter School. They received half-four-year and quarter-four-year scholarships to AIC. All delegates received a $1,000 scholarship should they choose to attend the college in the future.

In addition, Best Bill was awarded to Matthew Ciesla and Bryant Keeney from Pope Francis High School, who put forward a bill requiring periodic, random drug testing for welfare recipients regardless of income, race, sexuality, or socioeconomic background. Outstanding Delegation was awarded to SABIS International Charter School, and the Rebecca Gray Spirit Award, for the highest level of participation, enthusiasm, and team spirit, was presented to Chatham High School.

Participating schools in the 2018 Model Congress included Agawam High School, Chatham High School, East Longmeadow High School, East Windsor High School, Minnechaug Regional High School, Pope Francis High School, Poultney High School, SABIS International Charter School, Southwick Regional School, and Wilbraham and Monson Academy.