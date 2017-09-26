AIC Announces Second-largest Freshman Enrollment in a Decade

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) announced its second-largest freshman class since 2007 with a total enrollment of 504 new students.

“The demographics in New England are declining and are projected to drop for the foreseeable future. This geographic area is dense with colleges in a highly competitive landscape. With those considerations in mind, we are very pleased to have reached and surpassed our enrollment goal,” said Jonathan Scully, dean of Undergraduate Admissions. “This is also one of the most academically competitive classes we have accepted in the last five years. Incoming students are from richly diverse backgrounds, and many are first-generation, which has long been central to the AIC mission.”

AIC offers new students 26 majors to choose from as they progress through their college career, including traditional, blended, and online degree programs such as RN to BSN, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and Evenings at AIC. The College’s Center for Academic Success, dedicated entirely to the advancement of the individual student, offers assistance with courses through support structures that include peer tutoring and writing help. The federally-funded AIC Core Education program, operated specifically for first-generation college students, facilitates in navigating the new world of higher education and provides tools designed to foster achievement now and help plan for continued success after graduation.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome such a robust class of freshmen,” AIC President Vince Maniaci said. “Considerable credit goes to the dedicated Undergraduate Admissions team who go the extra mile to assist students. Staff members will drive to some students’ homes over the summer to help with paperwork or simply reinforce the message that they have made the right choice by coming to college. Collaboration across campus additionally contributes to this success: AIC’s program offerings provide a foundation on which students can build to reach their full potential and are taught by faculty who strive to provide a student-centered learning environment that fosters intellectual growth and personal development.”

Meanwhile, he added, “AIC athletics’ staff and coaches work diligently to recruit students both nationally and internationally while fostering the ‘student’ in student-athlete, and Student Affairs is committed to helping students learn about living through organizations, clubs, leadership programs on campus, and a commitment to community involvement off campus. Our administrative departments, such as Marketing and Communications, assist in outreach and are instrumental to our collective success.”