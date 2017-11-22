AIC Baseball Supports Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry

SPRINGFIELD — The American International College (AIC) men’s baseball team wants to give back to those in need during the holiday season with Homerun for the Hungry, a canned-food drive to benefit Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry in Chicopee.

Bins are located in four locations on the AIC campus, giving students, faculty, and staff the opportunity to donate canned goods. The general public and local businesses are also welcome to donate food items. Bins are located in the foyer of Butova Gymnasium, off Roosevelt Avenue, for easy access and drop-off. On Friday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the final day of the drive, the team will set up tables for donations in the Schwartz Campus Center and in the lobby of the Dining Commons.

The canned-food drive underscores AIC’s commitment to assisting the local community, brings team members together for a common purpose, and helps build valuable leadership skills through volunteerism.

Last year, the baseball team collected roughly 400 pounds of food in their inaugural drive. This year, their goal is to donate more than 1,000 pounds of canned goods. Members of the team and the coaches will personally deliver the donations to Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen. Celebrating 25 years of service, the nonprofit organization serves 12% of Chicopee’s population, helping 6,500 people each year.