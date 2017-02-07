AIC Celebrating Prominent African-Americans via Social Media

SPRINGFIELD — Throughout the month of February, Black History Month, American International College (AIC) is using the college’s social-media platforms and website to feature prominent African-Americans who have helped shape the culture and fabric of our country and our world. Leaders from the civil-rights movement, the military, literature, exploration, sports, and entertainment will be highlighted daily.

As an institution of higher learning with nearly half of its population comprised of first-generation students, one of the hallmarks of American International College is the value it places on diversity.

“The diversity that results from a population with mixed backgrounds is one of our strengths,” said President Vince Maniaci. “AIC is very student-centric and believes that, while a college education includes academic and intellectual growth, it must also include the development of personal, spiritual, and emotional intelligence. We all see things through a different prism based on the environment we come from; being culturally diverse leads to deeper discussions and increased awareness as AIC students make their way into a rapidly changing world.”

