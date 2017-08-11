AIC to Host Information Session on Doctoral Low Residency Programs

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) will host an information session for doctoral low residency programs on Saturday, Aug. 26 beginning at 11 a.m. in the Dining Commons on the AIC campus located at 1000 State St. in Springfield. Participants will have an opportunity to sit in on AIC’s low residency weekend to see what it is like to be a doctoral candidate in this program. Lunch will be provided.

The information session is for working professionals and is designed to give prospective students access to all the information they need while providing an opportunity to meet faculty, staff, and other students in order to gain insight into AIC’s low residency doctoral program.

Low residency doctor of education programs at AIC are non-traditional doctoral programs for practitioners in education, educational leadership, counseling, and supervisory roles who already hold an accredited master’s degree in education, educational administration, psychology, counseling, or a closely aligned field.

“Low residency programs are full-time but with flexible program delivery that allows students to balance work and life while achieving academic goals,” said Nicholas Young, dean for Low Residency Programs. “Classes are delivered in a low residency format where students attend five weekend residencies per year. During residencies, students meet with their faculty and peers on the AIC campus to attend workshops, hear guest lectures, meet face to face with their mentors, and share ideas among peers. When not in residency, students are engaged in a mentoring relationship with an assigned faculty member who will guide the students’ program of study in a variety of interactive formats.”

To register, call the AIC dean of Graduate Admissions at (413) 205-3700, or visit www.aic.edu for more information. Due to space considerations, registration is limited to 20 students for this information session.