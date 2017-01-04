AIC Hosts 77th Annual Joint Session Model Congress

SPRINGFIELD — This weekend marks the convening of 77th annual Model Congress at American International College (AIC). Founded in 1940, AIC’s Model Congress is the longest-running continuous congress of its type in the nation, and one of the college’s oldest campus traditions.

Each year, AIC’s Model Congress brings high schools from across the Northeast to campus to write, debate, and pass legislation in a simulated congress. The program is completely student-run, from program development, coordination, and hospitality to the organization and facilitation of the legislative sessions. With support from faculty and staff, AIC student leaders have kept the program thriving and secured its place as an educational opportunity for high-school students throughout the Northeast for more than seven decades.

Committee sessions will be held throughout the day on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6-7. The keynote speaker, U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, will address students on Saturday at 9 a.m. in the Karen Sprague Cultural Arts Center/Griswold Theater located on the AIC campus.

The AIC Model Congress awards scholarship opportunities to its top delegates. This year’s top delegate will receive the Kathryn Mauke Scholarship, a full four-year tuition scholarship. Second-, third-, and fourth-place delegates receive one-half and one-quarter four-year scholarships. In addition, Best Bill and Outstanding Delegation awards are given to the schools that submit the most outstanding legislation and demonstrate the highest level of participation, enthusiasm, and team spirit.

The 2017 Model Congress has 13 participating schools, including Agawam High School, Chatham High School, East Longmeadow High School, East Windsor High School, Kingswood Regional High School, Minnechaug Regional High School, Mohawk Trail Regional High School, Pioneer Valley Regional School, Pope Francis High School, Poultney High School, SABIS International Charter School, Southwick Regional School, and St. Joseph Central High School.