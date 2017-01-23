AIC Hosts FAFSA Day, Offering Financial-aid Application Help

SPRINGFIELD — Every high-school senior, college student, and adult student who plans on attending college in the 2017-18 academic year and is looking to apply for federal, state, and institutional financial aid needs to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). FAFSA Day Massachusetts, part of the national College Goal Sunday program, provides free help statewide to students and families looking to complete the FAFSA.

The 13th annual FAFSA Day Massachusetts is being held in Springfield at American International College (AIC) on Sunday, Jan. 29. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. in the computer labs on the second floor of Amaron Hall on the AIC campus. Financial-aid experts from local colleges will be on hand to offer families individual assistance. Assistance will also be provided in Spanish. The service is free and available to anyone attending college for the 2017-18 academic year. Low-income and first-generation students are especially encouraged to attend.

FAFSA Day is a nonprofit program sponsored by the Mass. Assoc. of Student Financial Aid Administrators, the Mass. Educational Financing Authority, American Student Assistance, and USA Funds. AIC is the only Springfield-based venue out of 30 locations statewide where this service will be offered. More than 14,000 students have been served during FAFSA Day events.

Families are encouraged to visit www.fafsaday.org to register in advance and see a list of what to bring to the event. For more information regarding FAFSA Day at American International College, contact Assistant Director of Financial Aid Richard O’Connor by calling (413) 205-3280 or e-mailing richard.o’connor@aic.edu.