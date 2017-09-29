AIC Named Among Fastest Growing Colleges

SPRINGFIELD — The Chronicle of Higher Education has named American International College (AIC) one of the fastest growing colleges in the United States for the sixth time. Among private, nonprofit doctoral institutions, AIC placed fourth among the top 20 colleges and universities in the country with a 95% growth rate. AIC nearly doubled its enrollment over a 10-year span, 2005-2015.

In a categorical comparison to other colleges and universities in Massachusetts, AIC surpassed ninth-rated Worcester Polytechnic Institute as the only other college or university in the Commonwealth that placed in the private, nonprofit doctoral category.

“We believe that a college education is more than academic and intellectual growth,” said President Vince Maniaci. “At AIC, we are committed to the personal, spiritual, and professional development of our undergraduate and graduate students. We identify trends and develop programs that will provide our students with a foundation upon which they can build to reach their full potential with traditional, blended, and online program offerings. In this competitive and rapidly changing world, we make every effort to help our students compete successfully and are proud to be recognized for our efforts.”

Data collected for the Chronicle of Higher Education was based on fall enrollments of full-time and part-time students and included all U.S. degree granting programs with a minimum of a 500-student enrollment in 2005. Institutions are grouped by the 2015 Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.