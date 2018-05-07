AIC to Confer Doctoral Degrees on May 12

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) will confer doctoral degrees at a doctoral graduation and hooding ceremony on Saturday, May 12 at 2 p.m. in the Esther B. Griswold Theatre on the AIC campus located at 1000 State St., Springfield.

Doctorates will be bestowed on 50 students graduating from advanced degree programs in the School of Education and the School of Health Sciences, including doctor of education, doctor of education in educational psychology, doctor of occupational therapy, and doctor of physical therapy.

Marsha Pollard, interim executive vice president for Academic Affairs, will deliver the ceremony’s address to students. The newly minted doctors will be celebrated at a private reception following the ceremony.