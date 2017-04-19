AIC to Welcome Tuskegee Airman at Veterans’ Ceremony

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) Veterans’ Alumni Committee will welcomes one of the original Tuskegee Airmen, Enoch Woodhouse, Esquire, as a special guest at the annual Admiral Hines Pinning Ceremony on April 20 at noon in the International Room in Lee Hall

Woodhouse was born in Boston. Now 89, he is one of the last surviving members of the Tuskegee Airmen.

In 1944 at the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He attended Officer Candidate School and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant at 19. He was assigned as Paymaster to the 332nd Fighter Group known as the Tuskegee Airmen. Woodhouse and the Tuskegee Airmen played a key role in the early integration of the Armed Forces. He was discharged from active duty in 1949.

After retiring from the Army Air Force, Woodhouse attended and graduated from Yale University. He earned his juris doctorate from Boston University.

In 2007, Woodhouse and his fellow Tuskegee Airmen received the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest honor, from President George W. Bush for facing two wars — one abroad and the other at home in terms of racial intolerance. The Admiral Hines Pinning Ceremony at AIC is held each spring to recognize members of the senior class who are AIC military veterans or active military.

Admiral John F. Hines served notably in the U.S. Navy before becoming the eighth President of AIC. His son was a Marine captain who was killed during the Vietnam War. This ceremony recognizes his service to his country, followed by his service to the College.

The ceremony recognizes these service members with a pin, certificate, and recitation of their military accomplishments and future career plans in the presence of their fellow service members, their family, veteran alumni, and AIC faculty and administration.