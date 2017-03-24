AIC Touts Top Nursing Pass Rate Among Area Four-year Colleges

SPRINGFIELD — The Department of Health and Human Services has released its 2016 performance summary for nursing education in Massachusetts, with American International College (AIC) showing a 90% pass rate, exceeding pass rates for all other registered-nurse programs at four-year colleges in Western Mass. In addition, AIC surpassed the state average pass rate of 83.6% and the national pass rate of 84.5%.

The National Council for Licensure Examination (NCLEX) is a nationwide examination for the licensing of registered nurses in the U.S. and Canada. To ensure public protection, each board of nursing requires candidates for licensure to pass the appropriate NCLEX examination. NCLEX examinations are designed to test the knowledge, skills, and abilities essential for the safe and effective practice of nursing at the entry level.

According to AIC Director of Nursing Karen Rousseau, “we are very proud of the dedication, motivation, commitment, and diversity of our nursing students who strive to be the very best.”

The American International College School of Health Sciences offers nursing-degree programs including RN to BSN, BSN, and MSN with three concentrations: family nurse practitioner, nursing administration, and nursing education. In addition, the School of Health Sciences offers an undergraduate degree in public health and undergraduate and graduate degree programs in occupational therapy and physical therapy.