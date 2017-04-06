Airport Authority Advises Bradley Passengers of Busy Travel Period

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — With the onset of spring breaks, Bradley International Airport (BDL) will experience a 30% increase in passenger volume from now through April 9. Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, advises that Bradley passengers should be aware and plan accordingly.

“The key during this busy travel week is to give yourself extra time and to be prepared,” said Dillon. “Our team will do everything we can to make your travel through the airport as carefree as possible.”

Passengers traveling domestically are advised to allow themselves at least 90 minutes for check in with their respective airlines and processing through TSA screening. Those traveling internationally should give themselves three hours.

“TSA is fully prepared for the busy travel week,” said William Csontos, TSA’s federal security director for Connecticut. “Our officers are extremely dedicated, efficient, and focused on the security of each passenger traveling though our system.”