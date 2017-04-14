Alekman DiTusa Adopts Square One Classroom

SPRINGFIELD — Square One has been awarded $5,000 by Alekman DiTusa Attorneys at Law, in support of Square One’s Adopt-a-Classroom initiative.

Square One President and CEO Joan Kagan was joined recently by attorneys Rob DiTusa and Ryan Alekman at the agency’s early-learning center on King Street in Springfield to celebrate the new partnership.

“We both feel that it is incredibly important for our firm to support the community in which we live and work,” Alekman and DiTusa noted. “It was uplifting to see the facility and actually meet some of the amazing children who benefit from the classroom we are sponsoring. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with Square One.”

Alekman DiTusa, LLC is a local law firm consisting of five lawyers and nine staff that specializes in representing injured people.

“We are so incredibly grateful to Rob and Ryan for their generosity and genuine compassion for the children and families served by Square One,” said Kristine Allard, chief development & communications officer for Square One. “These funds will help to ensure that our children have the proper tools and supplies they need to be successful — academically, socially, physically, and emotionally.”

Through the Square One Adopt-a-Classroom program, area business and community leaders have the opportunity to partner with Square One to ensure that its classrooms are outfitted with the necessary supplies and tools needed to ensure each child’s success in the classroom. For more information on the program, contact Allard at kallard@startatsquareone.org or (413) 858-3161.