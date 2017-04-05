Amelia Holstrom Honored Among ‘Up & Coming Lawyers’

SPRINGFIELD — Skoler, Abbott & Presser, P.C. announced that attorney Amelia Holstrom will be honored as one of the Massachusetts Lawyer’s Weekly “Up & Coming Lawyers” at its Excellence in the Law event at the Marriott Long Wharf Hotel in Boston on April 27.

The publication describes Up & Coming Lawyers as “rising stars of the legal community — Massachusetts attorneys who have been members of the bar for 10 years or less, but who have already distinguished themselves despite their relatively junior status.”

Holstrom joined Skoler, Abbott & Presser in 2012 after serving as a judicial law clerk to the judges of the Connecticut Superior Court, where she assisted with complex matters at all stages of litigation. Her practice focuses on labor law and employment litigation.

“I am truly humbled to be recognized as one of this year’s Up & Coming Lawyers among so many talented attorneys,” she said.

Since joining the firm, Holstrom has assisted clients in remaining union-free; represented clients at arbitrations; and defended employers against claims of discrimination, retaliation, harassment, and wrongful-termination claims, as well as actions arising under the Family Medical Leave Act and wage-and-hour law. Additionally, she frequently provides counsel to management regarding litigation-avoidance strategies.

In addition to her legal résumé, Holstrom is active in the local community. She is an ad hoc member of the personnel committee for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, a member of the board and executive committee for the Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts, and a member of the board for Clinical & Support Options Inc. Additionally, she formerly served as clerk on the board of Friends of the Homeless.

Holstrom is a 2011 graduate of Western New England University School of Law, where she was the managing editor of the Western New England Law Review. In 2015, she was named one of BusinessWest’s 40 Under Forty honorees, and in 2016, she received the Massachusetts Bar Assoc. Community Service Award.