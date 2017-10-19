American Benefits Group Welcomes Brad Ramer

FLORENCE — American Benefits Group (ABG) recently welcomed Brad Ramer as vice president of Sales & Marketing. His responsibilities will encompass sales-team leadership, driving revenues through the acquisition of new clients, and contributing to the company’s marketing and business strategies.

Ramer boasts more than 20 years of business experience. For the past seven years, he occupied the role of area sales manager, Benefit Services for PrimePay, LLC in West Chester, Pa. While at PrimePay, he oversaw the sales department.

In his new position, Ramer will be responsible for overseeing sales and marketing at ABG and will strive to expand ABG’s client base, strengthening the company’s current broker relationships, along with developing new broker relationships.