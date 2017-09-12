American International College to Hold Convocation Today

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) welcomes all, especially new students, to the college’s convocation today, Sept. 12, at 11:05 a.m. in the Karen Sprague Cultural Arts Center, Ester B. Griswold Theater.

Rooted the ceremonies first held at the oldest universities founded in the 1200s, convocation is an opportunity to gather as a community, mindful of the institution’s common purpose, with a higher dedication to the growth of the whole person.

The ceremony will begin with a benediction by Father John McDonagh, coordinator of campus ministry and outreach, Diocese of Springfield. Welcome remarks will be delivered by President Vincent Maniaci; Susanne Swanker, dean of the School of Business, Arts and Sciences; Thomas Maulucci, chair of the Faculty Senate and professor of History; and Dante Raggio, president, Student Government Assoc.