American International College Offers Evenings at AIC

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) will offer Evenings at AIC for undergraduate students who want to begin their studies or complete a bachelor’s degree.

Evenings at AIC is designed with flexibility and affordability in mind. Traditional, hybrid, and online courses are available through AIC’s School of Business, Arts and Sciences in the following areas: accounting (BSBA), general business (BSBA), healthcare management (BSBA), liberal arts (BA), social sciences (BA), as well as an associate’s degree in arts.

Students participating in Evenings at AIC will have the same resources available to them as day students, including faculty, the Saremi Center for Career Development, the James J. Shea Sr. Memorial Library, AIC’s tutorial services, and the Writing Center. In addition, matriculating students can obtain academic credits for prior work including professional, military, and other relevant experience.

According to Jennifer Barry, director of Adult Education and Degree Completion Programs, “in today’s world, one size does not fit all when it comes to education. The typical four-year route to a college degree is not an option for everyone. We understand there may have been circumstances that prevented people from earning their degree. We envision Evenings at AIC as an opportunity for those individuals who followed a different path to find a road that works for them to successfully obtain a college degree. Students who enroll in Evenings at AIC will receive personalized support to ensure their student experience is unique and tailored to incorporate the learning they have acquired both inside and outside the classroom.”

More information is available online at www.aic.edu/evenings, by e-mail at evenings@aic.edu, or by calling (413) 205-3700.