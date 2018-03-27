American International College to Offer Graduate Open House Today

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) will host a graduate open house today, March 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Sprague Cultural Arts Center on the AIC campus located at 1000 State St. in Springfield.

The open house is for the working professional looking to attend graduate school and is designed to give prospective students access to all the information they need in one convenient location while providing an opportunity to meet faculty, staff, and other students in order to gain insight to AIC programs, admission processes, college financing, and housing.

According to Kerry Barnes, AIC’s dean of Graduate Admissions, “AIC offers an array of master and doctoral degree programs in business, psychology, education, and the health sciences, including nursing, occupational therapy, and physical therapy, with blended and online programs to help advance career opportunities. We know that time is extremely valuable between demanding work schedules and family life. Our goal is to offer an open house that welcomes working professionals and makes it easy for them to gather helpful information as they consider next steps in their career aspirations.”