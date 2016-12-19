American Red Cross of Western Mass. Promotes Jennifer Garutti

SPRINGFIELD — Jennifer Garutti was recently named executive director of the American Red Cross of Western Massachusetts.

She joined the American Red Cross in 2015, bringing a wealth of volunteer-development, donor-development, and marketing and communications experience to her role as executive coordinator. When the executive director position became available in 2016, she was the choice of the Western Massachusetts chapter board of directors and her regional executive colleagues.

With a passion for the Red Cross, Garutti has pledged to build the local chapter’s capacity to serve Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire county families. She approaches this challenge as a mobilizer of disaster volunteers, armed-forces advocates, life-saving skills educators, blood donors, and financial contributors. She looks forward to working with these constituencies for a safe, healthy, and prepared Western Mass.

As a community volunteer herself, Garutti has long shared her marketing and photography skills with child-focused nonprofits including Angels Take Flight and Girls on the Run. She also contributes regularly to the BYO Blog, which promotes Springfield as a family-friendly city.