Amherst Area Chamber ‘Arrive & Drive After 5’ Set for March 15

HADLEY — On Wednesday, March 15 from 5 to 7 p.m., the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce (AACC) will hold its regular After-5 business networking event at the Autobahn Indoor Speedway at Hampshire Mall in Hadley.

Attendee registration fees ($10 for AACC members, $15 for non-members) includes a free ($26 value), 14-lap ‘Arrive & Drive’ experience along with a helmet and head-sock rental.

“This will be a truly thrilling evening for those who are ready to head out and challenge the track,” said Kim Alli, AACC marketing and membership director. “These Italian-built, Formula One-inspired electric karts can safely reach speeds of up to 50 mph, so it’s a lot of fun.”

Alli noted that the professionally designed Grand Prix-style track is indoors, so “it’s always in top condition, no matter the weather.”

Four-point safety harnesses are also provided, and dual disc brakes ensure a comfortable ride. Additional drives will be at registrant’s expense. The event is sponsored by AmherstWorks, the new co-working space in Amherst.