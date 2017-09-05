Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce to Host A+ Awards on Oct. 5

AMHERST — The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce will fete the winners of its A+ Awards at the chamber’s annual dinner on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the UMass Center Ballroom.

This year’s awards winners are the UMass Police/Amherst Police CPTED Team (Community Service Award), Jim Brassord (Community Service Award), Tom Crossman (MVP Award ), Curt Shumway (Lifetime Achievement Award), and Lindsay Barron (Young Professional Award).

For more information and to register, visit amherstarea.com.