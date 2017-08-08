Amherst Area Chamber Executive Director Departs

AMHERST — The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce has appointed Jerry Guidera to serve as interim executive director following the departure of Tim O’Brien from that role.

During his year as executive director, O’Brien oversaw the chamber’s move to the new Visitor Information Center in downtown Amherst, as well as the expansion of its policy-focused events through the BLAAST forums.

“We are grateful for Tim’s work as executive director over the past year,” said Georgia Moore, president of the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce. “We look forward to continuing Tim’s work in building up our membership and planning new events, but we shall miss his leadership and ready wit.”

O’Brien thanked the chamber for the professional opportunity, noting that “the past 12 months have been deeply satisfying on the professional and personal level. I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with so many wonderful people, including the folks at the BID, and to participate in Amherst’s thriving business community.”