Amherst Area Chamber to Host Legislative Breakfast Oct. 26

AMHERST — The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual legislative breakfast brings together legislators, local officials, and business leaders to network and discuss current and upcoming policy issues. This year’s event will be held Thursday, Oct. 26 from 7:15 to 9 a.m. at Lord Jeffery Inn, 30 Boltwood Ave., Amherst.

Speakers include Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito; state Reps. Susannah Whipps Lee, John Scibak, and Solomon Goldstein-Rose; and Senate President Stan Rosenberg. The cost is $20 for members ($25 at the door) and $25 for non-members ($30 at the door). To register, click here.