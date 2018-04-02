Amherst Chamber Adopts Volunteer Management Structure

AMHERST — The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce will transition to an all-volunteer team structure for several months in order to better serve its members and leverage its robust network of volunteers.

Peter Vickery, president of the chamber’s board of directors, said the change will also help the membership-based organization dedicate more resources to member-to-member services, networking, and advocacy. “This transition is designed to take advantage of the chamber’s greatest resource — our members. They’re already in charge of all of our events; now our member-volunteers will also help with administration and operations.”

As part of the transition, interim Executive Director Jerry Guidera will step down from his organizational support role.

“We would like to thank Jerry for twice stepping in to help us through management transitions, ably filling in when the chamber needed his support,” Vickery said. “He did an outstanding job, and we are genuinely grateful.”

The chamber will maintain a presence at the Visitor Information Center in downtown Amherst, co-located with the Amherst Business Improvement District.