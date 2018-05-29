Annual Brightside Golf Classic Set for July 23

SPRINGFIELD — More than 200 golfers are expected to participate in the 38th Annual Brightside Golf Classic on Monday, July 23 at Springfield Country Club in West Springfield.

“This event raises funds to continue Brightside’s mission to support our community’s most vulnerable children and their families,” said Carrie Fuller, executive director of Fund Development for Mercy Medical Center and its affiliates.

Two tee times are available. Registration and breakfast for the morning session will begin at 6:45 a.m. with a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. Lunch and registration for the afternoon session will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The evening reception will be held immediately following the tournament from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Prices include green fees, golf cart, breakfast and/or lunch, a gift and swag bag, and reception featuring cocktails, food stations, auction, networking, and live entertainment. On-course food and beverages will be provided by event sponsors throughout the day. Golfers will also be eligible for a chance to win prizes and participate in raffles.

The 2018 Golf Classic chairs are John Kendzierski, founder and director, Professional Dry Wall Construction Inc.; Matt Sosik, president and CEO, Easthampton Savings Bank; Hank Downey, vice president, commercial loan officer, Florence Savings Bank; and Dan Moriarty, senior vice president, chief financial officer, Monson Savings Bank.

Brightside for Families and Children provides in-home counseling and family support to more than 650 children and their families throughout Western Mass. Services include resource coordination, parenting-skills development, behavioral-technique instruction, community support programs, and other programs tailored to prevent hospitalization from occurring. Specialized assessments such as neuropsychological evaluations and testing are also available. Each year, the Brightside Golf Classic attracts more than 200 business leaders from the Greater Springfield area who support the work and mission of Brightside.

For more information on sponsorships, donations, and attending the event, contact Suzanne Boniface at (413) 748-9935 or suzanne.boniface@sphs.com. Information is also available at www.mercycares.com/brightside-golf-classic.