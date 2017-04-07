Anytime Fitness to Host 24-hour Fund-raising Event April 28-29

AGAWAM — Anytime Fitness, a 24-hour, adult-only fitness club in Agawam, is organizing a fund-raising event over a period of 24 hours. The 24-hour Sweat-a-Thon is a twist on the 24/7 schedule that Anytime Fitness is open for business, as well as a reminder that cancer never sleeps, and too many people bravely battle the disease 24/7.

All funds raised at this event — slated for Friday, April 28 at 5 p.m. until Saturday, April 29 at 5 p.m., will benefit the American Cancer Society and the Relay for Life of Agawam.

For 24 hours, the facility will have two bikes, two treadmills, and two elliptical machines available for people to reserve. Participants can purchase 30-minute time slots on one of the machines, for a donation of $10 each.

Since working out is more fun with friends, Anytime Fitness encourages people to sign up with a friend and work out together. Time slots are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. And the event is open to everyone in Agawam and its surrounding communities, not just Anytime Fitness members.

“The goal of this event is to support the fighters, admire the survivors, and honor the taken,” said Marie Ball, owner of Anytime Fitness in Agawam and organizer of the event. “We are passionate about getting people to a healthier place and guiding them in their fitness and wellness journeys. We’re here to support, encourage, and motivate others as they work to achieve all of their goals.”

To participate in this fund-raising event and/or inquire about membership options, call Anytime Fitness at (413) 786-7800, e-mail agawamma@anytimefitness.com, or visit www.anytimefitness.com.