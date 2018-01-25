Application Deadline for 2018 Local Farmer Awards Is Jan. 31

AGAWAM — Big Y and the Harold Grinspoon Charitable Foundation (HGCF) remind farmers in Western Mass. that the application deadline for a Local Farmer Award is Jan. 31. These awards for equipment and physical farm improvements support local farmers with projects that improve their ability to compete in the marketplace.

Other funders include Baystate Health, the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts, Farm Credit East, HP Hood, MGM Springfield, and Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place.

Recipients will be awarded up to $2,500, and the partners anticipate distributing more than $116,000 in 2018. Realizing the economic importance of local farms in our region, the Harold Grinspoon Charitable Foundation launched the program in 2015.

“Through our partnership with the Grinspoon Foundation, we are providing one more way to help local growers thrive in our community,” said Big Y President and Chief Operating Officer Charlie D’Amour.

For more information, visit www.farmerawards.org.