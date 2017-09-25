Area Lawyer to Lead Series on Elder Law and Estate Planning at HCC

HOLYOKE — Attorney Karen Jackson of Jackson Law, an elder-law and estate-planning firm, will teach a series of classes highlighting the latest developments in elder law and estate planning at Holyoke Community College. The six-hour course, called “Elder Law and Estate Planning: What You Need to Know,” will be presented in three two-hour sessions, on Mondays, Oct. 16, 23, and 30, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Jackson will present comprehensive subject matter on what she calls “The Core Estate Plan,” in which she will explain core documents and provide stories and examples. She will also discuss “The Probate Process, Start to Finish” and “Medicare, Community Care Programs, and MassHealth Planning.”

“The course will explain the basic building blocks of an estate plan and a plan for home and nursing-home care,” Jackson said. “From that foundation, we will also consider the various specialized trust documents that support this planning. I will clarify the probate process and what it means to probate a will. And, finally, we will explore current MassHealth issues that are affecting seniors.”

While participants may attend one, two, or all three sessions, they must still pay the full course cost of $85. To register, call Holyoke Community College at (413) 552-2500 or visit www.hcc.edu/bce.