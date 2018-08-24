Area Medical Societies Select the Markens Group for Management

SPRINGFIELD — Three regional medical societies have selected the Markens Group Inc. as their full-service management firm: the Connecticut Podiatric Medical Assoc., the Hartford Medical Society, and the New England Assoc. of Neonatal Nurses. A Springfield-based company, the Markens Group hopes to help these groups advance wellness throughout the Pioneer Valley, Hartford, and beyond.

Medical societies comprise a large portion of the professional groups throughout the region and the U.S. — and for good reason. These associations empower medical professionals to connect with one another, advance their various specialties, and, ultimately, provide better care to patients. Because these healthcare professionals are so focused on their patients, many medical associations look to management companies like the Markens Group to make sure their organizations operate efficiently.

The Hartford Medical Society provides retired and practicing physicians, as well as others interested in medicine and medical history, with opportunities for learning, camaraderie, and community service. The Connecticut Podiatric Medical Assoc. serves Connecticut’s podiatrists — those medical professionals who treat feet and ankle disorders. The New England Assoc. of Neonatal Nurses promotes learning and high standards in the practice of neonatal healthcare, or the care of newborns, especially those that are premature or ill.

In addition to event planning and foundation work, the Markens Group specializes in all of the competencies and knowledge areas required to manage an association. Some of these include marketing, financial management, strategic planning, and administrative services. The Markens Group is the only association management company in Western Mass. and one of about 80 companies worldwide to be accredited under the Association Management Company Institute’s standard for management best practices.

“While most of our association clients are national in scope, our newest groups offer us an opportunity to work closer to home,” said Ben Markens, president and founder of the Markens Group. “Not only do I look forward to seeing each of them grow and prosper, I’d like to explore ways we can help connect the various medical groups in the area in order to promote a healthier, happier Pioneer Valley and New England.”