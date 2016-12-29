Armory to Present Behind the Storage Door

SPRINGFIELD — In conjunction with the upcoming anniversary of Shays’ Rebellion, join curator Alex MacKenzie for his Behind the Storage Door presentation highlighting firearms of the American Revolution. The program will take place on Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. Admission is free.

The weapons shown during this presentation will highlight the tactics and weapons used in Shays’ Rebellion, which peaked with an attack on the Springfield Arsenal 230 years ago, on Jan. 25, 1787. MacKenzie will explain the history and details of each firearm, enabling visitors to learn more about the rich collections of Springfield Armory National Historic Site.

“With the upcoming anniversary of Shays’ Rebellion, we will highlight weapons from the collection that are not normally on display, giving the public an excellent opportunity to learn about the American Revolution and Shays’ Rebellion up close,” said MacKenzie.

Following the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer period, as well as an opportunity to see these featured items up close.

To learn more about Shays’ Rebellion, visit the Armory on Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. as author Leonard Richards discusses Daniel Shays and the impact his “rebellion” had on the nation as a whole.

The Springfield Armory National Historic Site it is the location of the nation’s first armory (1794 – 1968) and was established by George Washington. The site includes historic grounds, buildings, and the world’s largest historic American military firearms collection. For further information call (413) 734-8551, or visit www.nps.gov/spar.