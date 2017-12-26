Arrha Credit Union Members Make Holidays Brighter for Children

SPRINGFIELD — Arrha Credit Union thanks the community and members for donating more than $3,500 in new, unwrapped toys for local children in need. Arrha Credit Union joined forces with Toys for Tots to become an official collection site for new, unwrapped toys to donate to children in need, of all ages, this holiday season.

“Thank you all for coming together and helping us make the holidays brighter for local kids in need. Your donations put smiles on their faces,” said Michael Ostrowski, president and CEO of Arrha.

Last year, the Marine Toys for Tots Program collected and distributed 18 million toys to 7 million less fortunate children, allowing them to experience the joy of Christmas and receive a message of hope.