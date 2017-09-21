Ashley Clark Elected President of Young Professional Society

SPRINGFIELD — The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) announced the election of Ashley Clark as president of the organization. Clark has previously served in various capacities on the board, including terms as secretary and vice president and chair of the annual YP Cup Dodgeball Tournament.

“I am thankful to have an employer who understands the value of giving back — and encourages it,” said Clark, a cash-management officer at Berkshire Bank in Springfield. “I am excited to take on this new role and hope to strengthen our impact in the communities we serve. Our emerging and existing leaders need a space for mentorship, opportunity, and social engagement, and YPS plans to continue to provide that. With the organization’s first ever all-women executive committee, and a diverse board beside us, we can increase our impact over the next few years.”

This year, YPS is celebrating 10 years of impact in the Greater Springfield area. Moving forward, the organization will focus on membership growth, community-driven events, and additional programing. Events to round out 2017 include Oktoberfest Third Thursday at the Munich Haus and Santacon: a Community Engagement, in partnership with the Springfield Thunderbirds.