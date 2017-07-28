Assisted-living Center to Be Built on Former Facemate Property

CHICOPEE — Chicopee leaders announced Thursday that DS Development of Weston will build a 95-unit, 72,000-square-foot affordable assisted-living complex on 3.85 acres of the former Facemate property, the Republican reported.

Officials from the Environmental Protection Agency also announced it was awarding three grants totaling $600,000 to continue the cleanup of the Uniroyal and Facemate properties. The city has received $2.4 million over the past eight years in EPA grants to remove blighted buildings and clean up hazardous waste on the brownfield site.

The just-announced, $25 million development, called Chicopee Assisted Living, is being structured more like a nonprofit than a for-profit business and funded in part with tax-exempt bonds from MassDevelopment.