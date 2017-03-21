Attorney Carla Newton to Co-chair Family-law Symposium March 22

SPRINGFIELD — Robinson Donovan, P.C. announced that Partner Carla Newton, in collaboration with Thomas Kenefick III, will co-chair the “Cutting Edge Issues in Western Massachusetts” symposium for family-law professionals as part of the upcoming Massachusetts Continuing Legal Education (MCLE) regional conference. The event, to be held at the Sheraton Springfield on March 22, is expected to gather distinguished family lawyers and judges with substantive knowledge and regional expertise. This will be the third year Newton has co-chaired the event.

“Family law is constantly evolving, and it is imperative to stay abreast of emerging issues,” said Newton. “The symposium will facilitate a thoughtful exchange and will undoubtedly help all of us to better serve the needs of our clients.”

The full-day event will feature discussions on the current state of the probate and family court, including insights on pilot programs; case law and legislative updates; presentations on social-media considerations and alimony obligations; and an information exchange with members of the judiciary.

Newton is a divorce and family-law practitioner, with additional practice areas in corporate and business counseling, commercial real-estate law, and litigation. A member of the American Bar Assoc., Massachusetts Bar Assoc., Hampden County Bar Assoc., International Assoc. of Collaborative Professionals, and the Massachusetts Collaborative Law Council, she has regularly been recognized for outstanding achievements, including selection to the Best Lawyers in America list (2013-present) and the Massachusetts Super Lawyers list (2013-present). Additionally, she was recognized by Best Lawyers as the 2015 family-law Lawyer of the Year in Springfield and among the Top 50 Women Massachusetts Super Lawyers in the same year. She was also a St. Thomas More Society honoree in 2013.

The March 22 event gives qualified attendees the opportunity to earn up to six continuing legal education (CLE) credits. Those interested in in attending are asked to register by calling MCLE Customer Service at (617) 482-2205 or e-mailing customerservice@mcle.org. More information about the event, including tuition information, is available at mcle.org.