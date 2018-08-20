Attorney Isaac Fleisher Joins Bacon Wilson

SPRINGFIELD — Bacon Wilson announced that attorney Isaac C. Fleisher has joined the firm as an associate on the firm’s business and corporate team.

As an accomplished transactional attorney, Fleisher has broad experience in all aspects of business representation, for legal matters ranging from mergers and acquisitions to business formation and financing, real estate transactions including land use and zoning issues, copyright work, and mediation and arbitration.

He also has experience representing clients in the rapidly expanding solar energy and cannabis industries.

Earlier in his career, Isaac worked as in-house counsel for a prominent musical theater licensing agency in New York City, and as a legal fellow for the New York State Attorney General. He serves on the board of the Lander-Grinspoon Academy in Northampton, and is a member of the Hampden County Bar Association’s Pro Bono Advisory Board.