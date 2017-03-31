Attorney Kimberly Klimczuk to Present Workshop on Pay-equity Law

SPRINGFIELD — Skoler, Abbott & Presser, P.C. announced that attorney Kimberly Klimczuk will present a workshop on Massachusetts’ new pay-equity law at the upcoming Fair Housing & Civil Rights Conference taking place on April 6-7 at the Sheraton Monarch Place Hotel in Springfield. The event, in its 11th year, is expected to draw more than 600 attendees from the government, nonprofit, civil-rights and legal sectors.

“Laws concerning and protecting employees’ civil rights are constantly evolving, and it is imperative to stay abreast of emerging issues,” said Klimczuk. “The workshop will facilitate a thoughtful exchange on pressing topics of the day as they relate to Massachusetts’ new pay-equity law, which will go into effect next year.”

Klimczuk joined Skoler, Abbott & Presser, P.C. in 2004 and concentrates her practice in labor law and employment litigation. She became a partner with the firm in 2011. Her experience includes negotiating collective-bargaining agreements and advising on contract interpretation and successfully defending clients in state and federal court and before administrative agencies in a variety of areas of employment law, including wage/hour law, discrimination, harassment, wrongful discharge, and breach of contract. In addition, she has assisted employers in compliance matters involving the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, and drafted numerous affirmative-action plans for them.

The Fair Housing & Civil Rights Conference is free to attend and open to the public, though registration is required. For more information or to register, visit www.fhcrconference.com.