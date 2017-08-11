Austen Riggs Center Recognized as a ‘Best Hospital’ by U.S. News

STOCKBRIDGE — Austen Riggs Center has been recognized as a “Best Hospital” for 2017-18 by U.S. News & World Report, ranking ninth in psychiatry nationwide. Noteworthy among the top group of psychiatry honorees for its small size and integrated approach, Austen Riggs Center is a therapeutic community, open psychiatric hospital, and center for education and research, promoting resilience and self-direction in adults with complex psychiatric problems.

“Being recognized as a top-10 ‘Best Hospital in Psychiatry’ again this year is a great honor, and a tribute to our unique treatment program and to the excellence and dedication of our staff,” said Austen Riggs Center Medical Director and CEO Dr. Andrew Gerber. “We are proud to be included among the nation’s top hospitals in psychiatry.”

Added Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of Health Analysis at U.S. News, “for nearly three decades, we’ve strived to make hospital quality more transparent to healthcare consumers nationwide. By providing the most comprehensive data available, we hope to give patients the information they need to find the best care across a range of specialties.”

For the 2017-18 “Best Hospitals” rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures, and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 152 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high-performing across multiple areas of care.