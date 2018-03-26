Author Esmeralda Santiago to Speak at HCC on March 29

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College will welcome author Esmeralda Santiago for a bilingual presentation and talk on Thursday, March 29 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the Leslie Phillips Theater.

Santiago will discuss her seminal 1994 memoir, When I Was Puerto Rican, and give a presentation in English and Spanish titled “Writing a Life: a Transcultural Journey.” A bilingual question-and-answer session and book signing will follow her talk.

The event is sponsored by HCC Academic Affairs, a National Endowment for the Humanities Bridging Cultures Grant, HCC Learning Communities, the One Community Holyoke initiative, and the Community College Public Humanities Center at HCC.