Autism Collaborative Announces Speakers for November Meeting

PITTSFIELD — The Autism Collaborative of Berkshire County (ACBC) announced that state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier and representatives from Massachusetts Families Organizing for Change (MFOFC) will speak at its November meeting on Friday, Nov. 17, slated for 10:15a.m. to noon at 2 South St., Suite 370, Pittsfield.

Farley-Bouvier will talk about her experiences in the world of disabilities and what’s on the horizon at the State House, while MFOFC will address ways individuals and families can empower themselves to advocate for change.

ACBC runs monthly community meetings to discuss autism and services available in the Berkshires. Each month features industry leaders who are able to speak to the state of services in the region. Service providers and caregivers for those on the autism spectrum are encouraged to attend, and all community members are welcome. The collaborative is sponsored by Autism Connections, AdLib, Hillcrest Educational Centers, the College Internship Program, and Berkshire County Arc.